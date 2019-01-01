Matt Hill is the founder and chief environmental evangelist at One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) based in Vermont. After over 15 years as a business leader, marketer and educator, Hill created One Tree Planted in 2014, to make it easy for people to give back to the environment. Planting trees has numerous benefits and can have a big impact on biodiversity, climate change and health.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.