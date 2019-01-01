My Queue

Matt Hill

Guest Writer
Founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist, One Tree Planted

About Matt Hill

Matt Hill is the founder and chief environmental evangelist at One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) based in Vermont. After over 15 years as a business leader, marketer and educator, Hill created One Tree Planted in 2014, to make it easy for people to give back to the environment. Planting trees has numerous benefits and can have a big impact on biodiversity, climate change and health. 