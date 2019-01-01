About Matt Odell

Matt Odell is a Bitcoin entrepreneur and co-founder/executive editor of CoinPrices.io, an innovative site that delivers up-to-date digital currency news and analysis on the most important issues impacting citizens and businesses today. CoinPrices.io also has a detailed “Beginner’s Guide,” real-time digital currency price index, and a weekly newsletter. Follow CoinPrices on Twitter @CoinPricesIO for breaking news updates.