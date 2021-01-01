Matt Tucker

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
¿Cómo aprovechar mejor las reuniones uno a uno con tu equipo de trabajo?
Como gerente, debes aspirar a mejorar tus encuentros personales.
Managers, You're Wasting the Most Valuable Time of the Week
As a manager, you should aim to improve your one-on-ones.
Motivating Remote Employees Using OKRs
As companies embrace hybrid work models, objectives and key results help employees avoid burnout.
How to Create an Asynchronous Work Culture
Distributed teams deserve smarter workflows.