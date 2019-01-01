Matt Wilson is the Creative Director and Owner of Animus Creative.

A branding expert, Matt wants to bring brands to life, helping businesses successfully engage with real people. Taking an approach to branding that digs deeper than the surface, Matt’s mission is to simplify branding and make business strategy visual, both externally and internally, to deeply understand your business and ensure that your customers do too, using integrity, design and creativity to gain recognition and build relationships.

Matt has been working in the Middle East since 2005, and in that time, he has worked with many global brands on their design and branding goals. These include Ooredoo, DP World, Agility Logistics, Zurich Insurance and Disney.

As an entrepreneur himself, Matt has a history of supporting startups launch and drive their business forward. Matt is also an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for mountain climbing, trekking and exploring.