Matthew J. Belvedere

Matt Belvedere is a veteran journalist at the intersection of where live television news programs and the Internet meet -- developing and managing an online and social media presence for CNBC's flagship morning show, "Squawk Box."
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Matt Belvedere is a veteran journalist at the intersection of where live television news programs and the Internet meet -- developing and managing an online and social media presence for CNBC's flagship morning show, "Squawk Box."