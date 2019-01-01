Matthew Job is the vice president of business development for Local Search Masters. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, LSM is a digital marketing agency that focuses on converting online visibility into measureable results for franchise systems and businesses with multiple locations. Matthew joined Local Search Masters after meeting the company's founder while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.