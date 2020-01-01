May El Khoury serves as the Career Services and Internship Coordinator at Canadian University Dubai. She holds a BA in Industrial Sociology and is an Accredited Consultant of Harrison Assessments, and brings with her 15 years of experience in the HR field with a focus on talent acquisition and development in diverse industries. Prior to working with Canadian University Dubai, she worked as a Managing Partner at Taozeef (Talent Management Services) and as a Workforce Acquisition and Development Manager at Juma Al Majid Group. In her current role, she guides and prepares students at Canadian University Dubai to be employable in the job market.