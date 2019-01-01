My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Maya Gura

Maya Gura

Contributor
Founder and CEO, Missbeez

About Maya Gura

Maya Gura is the founder and CEO of Missbeez, the beauty and lifestyle app that builds up female entrepreneurs and helps professional women manage their time more effectively. Throughout Israel and the UK Missbeez provides a marketplace for employed women working against a busy schedule, who search and book appointments to tend to their beauty and wellness needs, without having to go to a salon.