Maya Gura is the founder and CEO of Missbeez, the beauty and lifestyle app that builds up female entrepreneurs and helps professional women manage their time more effectively. Throughout Israel and the UK Missbeez provides a marketplace for employed women working against a busy schedule, who search and book appointments to tend to their beauty and wellness needs, without having to go to a salon.
