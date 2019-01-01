About Mayke Nagtegaal

Mayke Nagtegaal is the COO of MessageBird, an Amsterdam-based cloud communications platform which, in 2017, raised the largest-ever investment -- $60 million -- by a European software company. Nagtegaal previously served as MessageBird's CFO and as a tax advisor at HVK Stevens Belastingadvies in Amsterdam and PwC in Utrecht. A former professional athlete, Nagtegaal speed-skated with the North Holland Region/Utrecht KNSB from 2005 to 2008.