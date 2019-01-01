About Megan Bruneau

Megan Bruneau, M.A. RCC, is a psychotherapist, wellness coach and writer in New York City. With previous experience in the personal training, yoga and nutrition industries, Bruneau now integrates holistic wellness and mindfulness-based techniques to help her clients experience positive wellbeing. She specializes in perfectionism and its related concerns, such as anxiety, depression, low self-confidence and body-image concerns.