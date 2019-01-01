My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mehul Patel

Guest Writer
CEO at Hired

About Mehul Patel

Mehul Patel is CEO of Hired, overseeing all business strategy and operations. Patel has nearly 20 years of experience in operations, business development and marketing roles at companies including Lyft, Oracle, CNET and Kaggle.