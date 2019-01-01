About Mehul Patel
Mehul Patel is CEO of Hired, overseeing all business strategy and operations. Patel has nearly 20 years of experience in operations, business development and marketing roles at companies including Lyft, Oracle, CNET and Kaggle.
