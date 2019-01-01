About Melissa Moubarak
Melissa Moubarak, Strategy Manager at UM MENA, is responsible for the creation of inspiring and measurable media communication campaigns for the entire client portfolio across the regional offices. With a unique skill set and background of marketing research and financial analysis, Melissa’s contribution to all the brand teams has been a crucial element of their campaigns successes. She is a storyteller at heart and an evangelist for the importance of data in marketing, with five years of experience operating in startups across London and Beirut. Melissa has a strong penchant for words and is a regular contributor to UM’s thought leadership initiatives, including the MENA region’s first media trends report, Next Thing Now 2016.