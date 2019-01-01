My Queue

Micha Kaufman

Micha Kaufman

Guest Writer
CEO of Fiverr

About Micha Kaufman

Micha Kaufman is chief executive officer and co-founder of Fiverr, launched in 2010. He is the visionary behind Fiverr's product and platform strategy, leading the company in its global mission to democratize lean entrepreneurship. Since its launch, Fiverr has became a leader in its multibillion dollar industry, enabling freelancers and entrepreneurs to start doing, growing and succeeding. Kaufman is also a partner at a venture capital firm and private investor in a number of disruptive consumer Internet companies. As a recognized voice in the areas of entrepreneurship, the future of work and the gig economy, Kaufman frequently shares his views through the Fiverr blogMedium and various media outlets.