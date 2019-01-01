My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Michael Allen

Michael Allen

EMEA Sales VP and regional Chief Technology Officer, Dynatrace

About Michael Allen

Michael Allen, Dynatrace's EMEA Sales VP and regional Chief Technology Officer, has successfully tackled the challenges of building and operating pan-European product line focused sale organization for over 17 years. With a proven track record in the development and management of profitable revenue growth.

At Compuware, Michael is responsible for pan-EMEA sales and technical sales teams for both direct and partner led business. In addition, Michael has been involved in strategic development and direction setting of Dynatrace's APM offering and directly involved in many of Compuware’s historical key acquisitions (DynaTrace was formally Compuware's APM business Unit). 

Under his 17 years of stewardship, Compuware’s European Application Performance Management business unit (now DynaTrace) has derived high double-digit growth year on year.

Michael is a well-known and talented industry keynote speaker and is a regular commentator in the IT and business publications. He has presented at over 480 industry events in last decade, and is regularly addressing audiences in excess of 200+ people.

Over the years, Michael has built and enabled numerous strategic commercial relationships with OEM partners, services providers (e.g. Infonet / BT; CSC; Fujitsu; Easynet; Orange Business Services; ATOS) and with value added resellers and distributors across EMEA.

Before joining Compuware in 1998, Michael was the manager of global high touch premier customer engagement program at Madge Networks as well as maintaining Madge’s technology alliances, with the like of Dell, Microsoft and Compaq.