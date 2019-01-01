Michael Allen, Dynatrace's EMEA Sales VP and regional Chief Technology Officer, has successfully tackled the challenges of building and operating pan-European product line focused sale organization for over 17 years. With a proven track record in the development and management of profitable revenue growth.



At Compuware, Michael is responsible for pan-EMEA sales and technical sales teams for both direct and partner led business. In addition, Michael has been involved in strategic development and direction setting of Dynatrace's APM offering and directly involved in many of Compuware’s historical key acquisitions (DynaTrace was formally Compuware's APM business Unit).



Under his 17 years of stewardship, Compuware’s European Application Performance Management business unit (now DynaTrace) has derived high double-digit growth year on year.



Michael is a well-known and talented industry keynote speaker and is a regular commentator in the IT and business publications. He has presented at over 480 industry events in last decade, and is regularly addressing audiences in excess of 200+ people.



Over the years, Michael has built and enabled numerous strategic commercial relationships with OEM partners, services providers (e.g. Infonet / BT; CSC; Fujitsu; Easynet; Orange Business Services; ATOS) and with value added resellers and distributors across EMEA.



Before joining Compuware in 1998, Michael was the manager of global high touch premier customer engagement program at Madge Networks as well as maintaining Madge’s technology alliances, with the like of Dell, Microsoft and Compaq.