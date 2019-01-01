My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Michael C. Burke

Michael C. Burke

Guest Writer
Brand Manager, SelfMade

About Michael C. Burke

Michael C. Burke is a brand manager at SelfMade, a New York City Instagram Marketing startup, where he helps ecommerce companies create a powerful and cohesive brand on Instagram and generate revenue from the platform. When he is not helping ecommerce companies scale their businesses, he is writing for Irish Tech News and The Sociable, and running the Talk Show Entertainment Instagram account, @talkhowents