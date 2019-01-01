Michael C. Burke is a brand manager at SelfMade, a New York City Instagram Marketing startup, where he helps ecommerce companies create a powerful and cohesive brand on Instagram and generate revenue from the platform. When he is not helping ecommerce companies scale their businesses, he is writing for Irish Tech News and The Sociable, and running the Talk Show Entertainment Instagram account, @talkhowents.
