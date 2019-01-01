About Michael Donnelly
Michael Donnelly has been actively planning events since her 7th birthday party at Leaps n’ Bounds. Although the venue’s have changed over the years, the premise is one and the same -- people attend events to have fun. Michael is the founder and co-host of re_define work, a YouTube Channel exploring how entrepreneurs are redefining the meaning of "work" in life and business. Spanning the digital and physical world, re_define work examines smart and fun approaches to event and video marketing while spotlighting trailblazers the co-hosts met along the way.