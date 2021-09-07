Signing out of account, Standby...
Michael Gilbert
CEO of Semios
Michael Gilbert is the CEO of Semios, helping farmers use data to optimize every acre. He is a father, founder and scientist who is passionate about sustainability and having fun shaping the future.
It's Time For the Future of Farming to Be a Dinner Table Topic
With supply chains slashed and increased droughts, the public needs to take an interest in how they get their food.
Es hora de que el futuro de la agricultura sea un tema de mesa para cenar
Con las cadenas de suministro recortadas y el aumento de las sequías, el público debe interesarse en cómo obtienen sus alimentos.