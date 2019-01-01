100 Cities. 100 Entrepreneurs. 9 Keys for Success.

Main Street Entrepreneur offers a unique look at what it takes to create a successful and thriving business. Lifelong entrepreneur, business consultant and university professor Michael Glauser rode 4,005 miles in 45 days, spent 246 hours on a bike seat, climbed 165,748 vertical feet, and interviewed more than 100 entrepreneurs in 100 cities along the way to discover the secrets to entrepreneurial success.

Glauser has distilled hours of interviews and research to present the nine keys for:

• Building a purpose-driven business

• Meeting important community needs

• Developing a supporting cast

• Working with a zealous tenacity

• Giving mind-boggling customer service

• Diversifying revenue streams

• Giving back to the broader community

• And ultimately, creating the lifestyle of your dreams

Readers will learn how to achieve their own dreams and won’t need a 30-page business plan, venture capital, or an exit strategy. All they need to do is implement nine keys for success. Not everyone can build a Facebook, Google or eBay, but anyone with passion and tenacity can do what these entrepreneurs all across America are doing.