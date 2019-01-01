My Queue

Michael Glauser

VIP Contributor
Executive Director of the Clark Center for Entrepreneurship at Utah State University

About Michael Glauser

Michael Glauser is an entrepreneur, business consultant, and university professor. He has built successful companies in the retail, wholesale, and consulting industries. He has worked with hundreds of startup ventures and large corporations. He is currently the Executive Director of the Jeffrey D. Clark Center for Entrepreneurship in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University. He is also the co-founder and CEO of My New Enterprise, an online training, and development company. Mike’s great passion is helping people create successful companies, gain financial freedom, and live the life of their dreams. Learn more about Mike at www.mikeglauser.com.

Mike is the author of Main Street Entrepreneur (Entrepreneur Press 2016). Visit www.TheMainStreetEntrepreneur.com for more information.

Main Street Entrepreneur
Main Street Entrepreneur

By Michael Glauser

Build Your Dream Company Doing What You Love Where You Live

