My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Michael Gold

Michael Gold

Guest Writer
President of Intermedia

About Michael Gold

Michael Gold joined Intermedia in May 2011 and serves as Intermedia's president, with a focus on growing the company through an increasingly broader set of cloud services. Gold brings more than 15 years of senior management experience in cloud services and channel development. He was named one of the 25 most innovative executives by CRN and Everything Channel in 2009 and 2010. Gold earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Stanford University.

 