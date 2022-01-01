Signing out of account, Standby...
Michael Graziano
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Mindful Media PR
Michael Graziano is the youngest Canadian to visit all 193 UN nations. He got married on Clubhouse in front of 27,000 virtual attendees and is the founder of Mindful Media PR (https://www.mindfulmediapr.com).
7 Costly Mistakes Entrepreneurs Are Making Every Day
Time is the biggest asset of all, and entrepreneurs can have more than 24 hours a day if they buy it from others.
7 errores costosos que cometen los emprendedores todos los días
El tiempo es el mayor activo de todos, y los emprendedores pueden disponer de más de 24 horas al día si se lo compran a otros.