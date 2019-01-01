Michael Hamrick is the founder and managing partner at Acumen Business Management, LLC a Nashville-based financial services company that offers accounting, human resource management, integrated banking/bill-pay and business advisory services to small businesses and entrepreneurs. He has more than 27 years in financial services in investment management, risk management, insurance, strategic planning and business consulting. He has worked with several Fortune 500 companies and launched start-ups in investment management, risk and insurance, digital technology and education.