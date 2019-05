Michael Howse is an executive board member of the UCLA Venture Capital Fund . He is the former CEO of Bigfoot Networks, a venture-backed startup that was acquired by Qualcomm. He previously served as entrepreneur-in-residence at U.S. Venture Partners and was founder and CEO of PacketHop, a wireless systems company. As a marketing executive, Howse worked at Silicon Valley startups S3 and 3dfx Interacitive.