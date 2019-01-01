About Michael Malakoff

Michael has more than 15 years of experience in accounting and law. He has in-depth knowledge of wealth transfer, business succession, trust and charitable planning for high-net-worth families and individuals. Immediately before joining Ascent, he was a senior manager at Deloitte Tax LLP in the Private Company Services group. Michael earned his Master of Law in Estate Planning from the University of Miami and his law degree from Nova Southeastern.