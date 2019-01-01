Michael Maslansky and Lee Carter are partners at maslansky + partners where they advise clients on the effective use of language and communication to achieve their goals. Based on the idea that “it’s not what you say, it’s what they hear,” maslansky + partners conducts extensive research into the art and science of finding the right language to communicate with employees.
