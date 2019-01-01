My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mike Maughan

Mike Maughan

Guest Writer
Head of Global Insights, Qualtrics

About Mike Maughan

Mike Maughan is the head of global insights at Qualtrics, where he works on special operations with the CEO and oversees thought leadership and research, corporate social responsibility, sponsorships, and global corporate communications. He co-founded the 5 For The Fight Foundation and in 2017 negotiated a partnership with the NBA’s Utah Jazz,  putting foundation's logo on the Jazz's jersey and partnering with the team to raise $50 million for cancer research.

Maughan is also viewed s an expert on millennials in the workplace and has presented on this topic at conferences and for such media outlets as Forbes, NPR, CBS, CNBC, and About.com.