Michael O’Hara is the chief operating officer of Leadnomics, a digital marketing and technology company with an industry-leading solution and a partner network that jointly create more valuable relationships between consumers and service providers. Michael is an expert in creating and leading strong teams and managing change. His depth of knowledge comes from more than 25 years of experience as a C-level executive and consultant.
