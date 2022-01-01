Michael Orlando

Michael Orlando

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO of Yapstone, Inc.

Michael Orlando is an experienced executive, founder and independent board director with both private and public organizations from startups through Fortune 100.

https://www.yapstone.com/

Latest

Finance

What's on the Horizon for Payments and Fintech in 2022?

Keep an eye on the trends that are most relevant to you and your business, but don't ignore the big picture.

Finanzas

¿Qué hay en el horizonte para pagos y fintech en 2022?

Esté atento a las tendencias que son más relevantes para usted y su negocio, pero no ignore el panorama general.

Lifestyle

Is Travel Cash on Permanent Vacation?

Digital forms of payment are advancing all over the world, so is it any wonder that travel has become a largely cashless proposition?

Estilo de vida

¿Travel Cash está en vacaciones permanentes?

Las formas de pago digitales están avanzando en todo el mundo, por lo que ¿es de extrañar que viajar se haya convertido en una propuesta en gran medida sin efectivo?

Technology

What the Evolution of Contactless Payments Means for You

The pandemic expedited the adoption of low- and no-contact payment methods, and they're here to stay.

Tecnología

Qué significa para usted la evolución de los pagos sin contacto

La pandemia aceleró la adopción de métodos de pago de bajo contacto y sin contacto, y están aquí para quedarse.

