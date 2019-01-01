Michael Quinn is a managing partner at New York City-based CreativeFeed, a studio of strategists and entrepreneurs who offer branding, design, social media, digital, production and creative services for brands and businesses.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Michael Quinn is a managing partner at New York City-based CreativeFeed, a studio of strategists and entrepreneurs who offer branding, design, social media, digital, production and creative services for brands and businesses.