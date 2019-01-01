My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Michael R. Solomon

Michael R. Solomon

Guest Writer
Professor of Marketing at the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University

About Michael R. Solomon

As a professor of marketing in the Haub School of Business at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and an industry consultant, Michael R. Solomon combines cutting-edge academic theory with actionable real-world strategies. He is also the author of several leading textbooks on marketing, consumer behavior, advertising and social media, and he has helped many companies to become more consumer-centric. 