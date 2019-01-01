Michael Vaughan is the CEO of The Regis Company, a global provider of business simulations and experiential learning programs. Michael is the author of the books The Thinking Effect: Rethinking Thinking to Create Great Leadersand the New Value Worker and The End of Training: How Business Simulations Are Reshaping Business. You can contact Michael at mvaughan@regiscompany or follow his blog at thethinkingeffect.com.
