Michael Vaughan

About Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan is the CEO of The Regis Company, a global provider of business simulations and experiential learning programs. Michael is the author of the books The Thinking Effect: Rethinking Thinking to Create Great Leaders and the New Value Worker and The End of Training: How Business Simulations Are Reshaping Business. You can contact Michael at mvaughan@regiscompany or follow his blog at thethinkingeffect.com.