Michael Wood

Michael Wood

Guest Writer
CEO, Receipt Bank

About Michael Wood

Michael Wood is the CEO of Receipt Bank, which offers a productivity tool that helps small businesses take the hassle out of processing invoices and receipts. Users submit their invoices (by post, email or photo app), which then feed straight into cloud accounting software, or can be stored in an Excel file for bookkeepers to use. Four years after launching, the company now has offices in three continents, has been Xero’s number one add-on for two years running, has raised about $15 million in funding and is a multi-award winner.

 