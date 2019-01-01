Michael Stahl

Michael Z. Stahl is the senior vice president of HealthMarkets Insurance Agency -- an independent health insurance marketplace. Stahl joined HealthMarkets in 2013 and oversees the company's direct-to-consumer distribution channel. He holds the chartered property casualty underwriter (CPCU), associate in insurance accounting and finance (AIAF) and associate in reinsurance (ARe) designations, and earned a bachelor of science in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. An avid Kansas City Royals fan, he lives in Dallas with his wife and two sons.