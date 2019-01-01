Michael Stahl

Michael Z. Stahl is the senior vice president of HealthMarkets Insurance Agency -- an independent health insurance marketplace. Stahl joined HealthMarkets in 2013 and oversees the company's direct-to-consumer distribution channel. He holds the chartered property casualty underwriter (CPCU), associate in insurance accounting and finance (AIAF) and associate in reinsurance (ARe) designations, and earned a bachelor of science in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. An avid Kansas City Royals fan, he lives in Dallas with his wife and two sons.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.