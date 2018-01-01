Michael Zaytsev

Guest Writer
Business Coach and Cannabis Author
Michael Zaytsev is an author, entrepreneur and business coach who founded High NY, one of the world's largest cannabis meetups.

More From Michael Zaytsev

Some Tips for East Coast Cannabis Entrepreneurs From Colorado's Industry Leaders
Starting a Business

Some Tips for East Coast Cannabis Entrepreneurs From Colorado's Industry Leaders

Entrepreneurship is never easy but the cannabis business has challenges you just don't see anywhere else.
5 min read
Cryptocurrency and Cannabis: A Match Made In Heaven?
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency and Cannabis: A Match Made In Heaven?

Why these two emerging industries need each other bad.
6 min read
What East Coast Cannabis Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Colorado
Starting a Business

What East Coast Cannabis Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Colorado

Marijuana industry veterans from the Rocky Mountains offer some blunt advice.
5 min read
For the Perfect Social-Impact Investment, Look No Further Than Cannabis
Cannabis

For the Perfect Social-Impact Investment, Look No Further Than Cannabis

Perhaps the final unhappy irony of cannabis prohibition is that the plant is a benign substitute for many problematic products and raw materials.
6 min read
Hemp Is the Multibillion-Dollar Cannabis Opportunity Few Have Heard About
Cannabis

Hemp Is the Multibillion-Dollar Cannabis Opportunity Few Have Heard About

If the move to make it legal succeeds, entire industries could be revolutionized.
6 min read
