Michał Borkowski

Michał was only 16 when he started his first company, and he’s been shaking up the internet ever since. He grew up in a small town before heading to Poland’s capital city to study corporate finance at the acclaimed Warsaw School of Economics. His work at Brainly is driven by the conviction that online communities can empower students from around the world with knowledge and information. Michał lives with his wife, Kasia, in New York City.