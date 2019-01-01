Michele Romanow is a serial entrepreneur, investor and co-founder at Clearbanc.com. She is also a star on the TV show Dragons' Den and sits on the board of Vail Resorts, Freshii and SHAD Valley International.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Michele Romanow is a serial entrepreneur, investor and co-founder at Clearbanc.com. She is also a star on the TV show Dragons' Den and sits on the board of Vail Resorts, Freshii and SHAD Valley International.