Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is CNBC's Chief International Correspondent. When not covering her beat, Caruso-Cabrera will appear throughout CNBC's business day programming anchoring and reporting for the network.

In 2011, Caruso-Cabrera covered the European financial crisis. Reporting live from Athens, Rome and Frankfort, Caruso-Cabrera warned viewers and users early on about the rising risk of default and the consequences for the global economy.

Previously, Caruso-Cabrera was co-anchor of "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1-2PM ET)