Michelle Goodman is a Seattle-based freelance journalist and author of The Anti 9-to-5 Guide.
This Incubator Is Helping Cannabis Businesses Blaze a Trail Forward in a Budding Industry
Green Labs Denver offers marijuana-focused startups help on sales strategy, pitches, legal advice and more.
10 Industries Benefiting From Incubators
From art and music to food and weed, these hatcheries are giving startups in niche industries room to grow.
Green Pharma
Medical marijuana is legal in 18 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. But entering the business can be tricky, since it's still a federal crime to grow, sell or possess marijuana.