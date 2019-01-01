Michelle Held is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and an online marketing consultant. She is the founder of digital agency Metrony, LLC. Michelle helps businesses and brands improve their online marketing strategy through social media marketing, SEO, affiliate marketing, and paid placements.

Michelle speaks at conferences and conducts corporate workshops. She contributes to Entreprenuer’s video channel You can check out her consultancy website Metrony.com. She also writes about cyber security at https://askcybersecurity.com/ and her favorite social media channel, Pinterest, on her other website, PinTalk.net.

Michelle currently advises several companies in the Midwest United States and Silicon Valley.