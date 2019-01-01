About Michelle Martin
Michelle Martin is a seasoned communications professional with 20 years of experience garnering global media coverage for clients in the technology, professional sports, entertainment, hospitality and nonprofit industries. At the age of 23, Martin founded Karuna International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing global awareness and social impact among at-risk youth. Currently, Martin leads Global Communications and Marketing for Qualcomm® Wireless ReachTM, a strategic initiative that brings advanced wireless technology to underserved communities around the world to positively impact social and economic development.