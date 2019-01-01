Michelle Mazur, Ph.D., is a communication rebel who helps entrepreneurs and speakers create audience-centered presentations that position them as the go-to expert in their fields. She is the author of Speak Up for Your Business.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Michelle Mazur, Ph.D., is a communication rebel who helps entrepreneurs and speakers create audience-centered presentations that position them as the go-to expert in their fields. She is the author of Speak Up for Your Business.