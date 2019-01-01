Michelle Wu is VP Digital Technology & Chief Information Officer at GE Power Services - Middle East & Africa. Michelle champions GE Women’s Network Women in Technology initiatives in the Middle East, with a mission to increase the number of women in the STEM fields in the region. Since 2015, Michelle has set up STEM mentorship programs for university female students and mid- career women in 4 countries. Michelle is a certified professional coach through International Coach Federation (ICF) and certified 200-hour yoga instructor.