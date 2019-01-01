Michiel Gaasterland is the marketing director behind ROBIN, the all-in-one customer service solution for web stores. Gaasterland has been in the marketing industry for nearly 20 years, founded his own startup, and actively helped other fast-growth companies achieve global success. Gaining more recognition as the customer service man, he was pivotal in publishing The Definitive Guide to Customer Service for Online Stores.
