My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mickey Mehta

Mickey Mehta

Leading global holistic health and corporate guru

About Mickey Mehta

He ​has nearly four decades actively associated with propagating the benefits of body-mind-soul alignment with exercise, soul searching, diet and a fitness regimen that can be seamlessly incorporated in the hectic and fast changing present times.

Having worked closely with leading politicians, film stars and industrialists, Mickey has emerged as a credible life coach, helping achievers put their lives in a state of “balance” and harmony. He runs many centres across the length and breadth of the city of Mumbai and will embark on a national franchise exercise soon.