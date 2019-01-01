Mike Cook is Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Creative Zone in Dubai, UAE. Mike oversees the strategic market planning and penetration at Creative Zone. Responsible for the development and implementation of marketing programmes, he brings to the role over 20 years of experience working and living in the Middle East. Having previously worked for several Fortune 500 companies, Mike is driven by challenge and has seen success, in delivering unique marketing projects and driving growth in every role he has held. He graduated with a BSc degree in Product Design and Marketing from the University of Sunderland in 2000 and has attended several Strategic Leadership programs, more recently at Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts.