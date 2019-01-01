My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mike Duffy

Mike Duffy

Guest Writer
CEO, Barkly

About Mike Duffy

Mike Duffy is the CEO of Barkly, the Endpoint Protection Platform that delivers protection with few false positives and simple management. Prior to founding Barkly, Duffy led OpenPages, a leading provider of GRC solutions for the enterprise; the company achieved a record growth and global market presence, resulting in the company's acquisition by IBM. Before OpenPages, Duffy was general manager for Intel's wide area networking business and senior vp of worldwide sales and marketing at Shiva Corporation.