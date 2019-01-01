About Mike Duffy
Mike Duffy is the CEO of Barkly, the Endpoint Protection Platform that delivers protection with few false positives and simple management. Prior to founding Barkly, Duffy led OpenPages, a leading provider of GRC solutions for the enterprise; the company achieved a record growth and global market presence, resulting in the company's acquisition by IBM. Before OpenPages, Duffy was general manager for Intel's wide area networking business and senior vp of worldwide sales and marketing at Shiva Corporation.