Mike Hoff is the founder and CEO of Mike Hoff Consultancy (MHC), a privately owned executive consulting business in the UAE. A certified Gazelles International Coach and certified Innermetrix Consultant by trade, Hoff helps fast growing companies scale up their business by developing high performing teams. Hoff has more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across a wide spectrum of trades and professions.

Hoff began his career in the UK in 1985 in the hospitality industry before moving into retail in the 1990s. He advanced this career with his move to the Middle East in 2004, while continuing to hone his skills in several senior management positions, driving major change, growth and development in organizations both in Europe and the Middle East. This led him to set up his own company, Mike Hoff Consulting based in Dubai.

Prior to setting up his own company, Hoff worked for four years as the General Manager at Al Tayer Group, was Co-Owner and Managing Director at Mentis Human Resources, UAE, and Business Director at Starbucks Coffee International, MEA. As one of the senior managers, Hoff was responsible for the strategic management of businesses, providing the overall vision, business development, implementation of full-scale leadership and development programs as well as in ensuring the quality of the services provided.

Hoff holds a BSc in Industrial Studies from Sheffield Hallam University. During his free time, Hoff enjoys the outdoors, travelling and especially scuba diving, being a PADI dive Instructor.