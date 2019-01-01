My Queue

Mike Jones

Mike Jones

Guest Writer
CEO of Science, Inc.

About Mike Jones

Long-time entrepreneur and former CEO of Myspace, Mike Jones now serves as the CEO of Science, Inc., a Los Angeles-based technology studio that nurtures successful digital businesses by bringing together the best ideas, talent, resources and financing through a centralized platform. As a serial internet entrepreneur, Jones has founded, advised, invested in and sold numerous businesses, including application platform Userplane, which he led from startup to its acquisition by AOL, Tsavo Media, Movoxx, PeopleMedia, Brizzly and Myspace. He is actively involved with early-stage startups as an advisor, board member and investor. Among others, Jones has personally invested in more than 30 startup businesses including Klout, Betterworks, Formspring, ShoeDazzle and LunchMoney.