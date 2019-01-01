This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

Mike Kafka is a professional quarterback in the NFL and founder/CEO of Roo Outdoor, an active lifestyle brand specializing in outdoor gear and performance apparel. Kafka leads all business and product development activities, including strategic planning, marketing and outreach, and distributor acquisition. This past November, Roo Outdoor launched a Kickstarter campaign to introduce the patent-pending Inferno Series Hand Pouch. Kafka's leadership, dedication and attention to detail have positioned Roo Outdoor to exceed projected goals and thrive in the outdoor and sporting goods markets.