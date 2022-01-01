Signing out of account, Standby...
Mike Peregrina
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder / President at Homie
Mike Peregrina is the co-founder and president of Homie, a real-estate technology company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. Peregrina has assisted entrepreneurs and their companies through more than $2 billion in transaction value.
Follow Mike Peregrina on Social
Latest
Accessibility (or Lack Thereof) in Today's Housing Market
Is the American Dream of homeownership really just a pipe dream?
Accesibilidad (o falta de ella) en el mercado inmobiliario actual
¿Es el sueño americano de ser propietario de una vivienda realmente solo una quimera?