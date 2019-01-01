Covering the latest breaking news in Google AdWords, the fifth edition introduces revised, expanded and new chapters covering Enhanced Campaigns, Google AdWord’s Express, Google’s Product Listing Ads, and the introduction to Google’s Universal Analytics. Nuances in Big Data advertising are also revealed and expanded sections and necessary updates have been added throughout.

Updates specific to this edition include:

Powerful bidding strategies using remarketing lists for search ads

New ad extension features

Automation capabilities using AdWords scripts

Bonus Online Content that includes links to dozens of resources and tutorials covering: registering a domain name, setting up a website, selecting an email service, choosing a shopping cart service, finding products to sell, and starting up an Google AdWords account

Readers are given the latest information paired with current screenshots, fresh examples, and new techniques. Coached by AdWords experts Perry Marshall, Mike Rhodes, and Bryan Todd advertisers learn how to build an aggressive, streamlined AdWords campaign proven to increase their search engine visibility, consistently capture clicks, double their website traffic, and increase their sales. Whether a current advertiser or new to AdWords, this guide is a necessary handbook.